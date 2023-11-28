'Standout in the classroom': Izzy named Wodonga TAFE apprentice of the year

Izzy Berry has been crowned Wodonga TAFE's Apprentice of the Year at its annual celebration of achievement awards on Tuesday night, November 28.
The 18-year-old Albury girl told The Border Mail she was "proud of myself" and a "bit tired" after the announcement, which recognised her "remarkable dedication and proficiency in her TAFE training, surpassing most of her peers".
But she was equally ecstatic that her employer RMR Engineering at Wodonga was named Employer of the Year for its outstanding contribution to training and development.
Izzy, who is a third-year apprentice in Certificate III in Engineering - Fabrication Trade, was described as a "standout in the classroom" at TAFE.
"She quietly excels, unfazed by distractions, and consistently delivers exceptional results," the awards brief noted.
The awards also paid tribute to Izzy's tenacity in overcoming and continuing to battle "many personal challenges" that inspired her to raise $1000 for Lifeline Australia recently.
The apprentice boiler maker contacted The Border Mail to share the story of her illness - "that for a long time I was too scared to talk about" - hoping to help others who are struggling in the wake of the Border and North East's escalating health crisis.
Since going public with her story, she says she has felt empowered to work on becoming a bigger advocate for mental health and body positivity; she recently attended the youth event led by 2023 Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt at Wodonga.
Izzy is determined to continue to shine a light into the dark nature of her disorder, to dispel the myths that often surround it and draw attention to the devastating effects of our diet culture.
"This whole opportunity has given me more reasons to keep choosing recovery," she recently reflected.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.