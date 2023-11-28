Wodonga's Dan Anderson's had just four fights, now he has some silverware

A Wodonga boxer with only four fights has claimed a silver medal at the national titles.
Dan Anderson fought as a bantamweight at the Australian Amateur Boxing League Titles in Hobart.
He defeated Brent Mayol from NSW, but suffered an eye injury, which impaired his vision, so he was ruled out of the tournament by the doctor.
"It's gone down, it's still a bit purple, I'm just getting my vision back," he offered.
Anderson started to dominate Mayol from the second round.
"He fought really well, he was composed and sharp, he did everything that was asked of him and I'm very proud of him," coach Guy Moon said.
"He's a real boxer, he boxes and moves and can work his way in and out, he's very hard to catch clean and he can punch."
Anderson weighed in around 51kgs.
"I just can't really gain weight to be honest," he revealed.
"I'm happy to fight at this weight, but it's so hard to find someone to fight at this weight."
The 19-year-old has been training for four years, but had his first amateur bout last March.
He's won his four fights by points decisions.
Anderson is targeting a pro career, but the team will now take time over the Christmas-New Year period to plan the next move.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.