Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, December 2-3

Celebrate the start of the Big Summer Read in style at the launch party. Let your creativity flow at the book bag decorating station, challenge yourself with some giant games and borrow items to get you started on your reading journey. Staff will also be on hand to help participants download and register on the Beanstack app. The Big Summer Read is open to children aged up to 18. Children must be 13 to register for an individual account. Parents can register their children and manage participating family members within their account.