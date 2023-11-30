Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, December 2-3

LISTEN UP
Dan Sultan Solo Shows, Beer Deluxe Albury, Sunday, December 3, 3pm
In an intimate and electrifying solo show, Dan Sultan will captivate the audience with his powerful vocals, heartfelt lyrics and undeniable charisma. Known for his ability to seamlessly blend rock and blues influences into his music, Sultan promises an unforgettable performance that transcends genres and resonates with all. His emotionally charged songs have made him a beloved figure in the Australian music scene. This is your chance to witness a musical journey like no other, as Dan Sultan takes you on a soulful ride through his incredible discography. Tickets via Oztix.
ROLL UP
Borderville - Circus Arts Showcase, Flying Fruit Fly Circus, Saturday, December 2, 9.30am to 4pm
The youngest circus fanatics will be strutting their stuff in their end of year showcases for families. The energy and enthusiasm of the Saturday program kids will fill the training floor to bursting at Circus HQ. Circus Arts is the most popular public program for young kids, tweens and teens alike. The program introduces students to the magic of circus in a positive, non-competitive and safe environment where they can explore their physicality and creativity. Borderville offers a host of shows until December 22.
FIX UP
Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre, Saturday, December 2, 10am to 1pm
The final Repair Cafe for the year will go out on a high with a Christmas theme. Visitors are invited to bring in their Christmas items to be repaired. They could be battery operated toys or lights and clothing. The regular repair stations will be clothing, jewellery, woodwork and tool sharpening. No repairs to electrical appliances or clothing alterations. New repairers to help with bike repairs and leather items are still needed. Repair Cafe is a free service but donations are welcome. Free cuppa and cake included, donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie. The cafe is a community-run initiative.
STOCK UP
Christmas at On The Border Community Market, Junction Square, Wodonga, Sunday, December 3, 9am to 1pm
Wrap up your weekend right! On The Border Community Market is a one-stop shop for all of your Christmas gifts. It's at full capacity for the next few markets. More than 70 stallholders will offer myriad wares this weekend.
TURN UP
Murray on the Murray: Paul Gibbs, St Leonards Vineyard, Wahgunyah, Saturday, December 2, 12pm to 3pm
Enjoy live music from Paul Gibbs while relaxing with a glass of wine. Entry to Music on the Murray is free and does not need a booking. If you want to buy lunch at the St Leonards Vineyard Kitchen, bookings are required.
READ UP
The Big Summer Read Launch Party, Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery, Saturday, December 2, 10.30am to 12.30pm
Celebrate the start of the Big Summer Read in style at the launch party. Let your creativity flow at the book bag decorating station, challenge yourself with some giant games and borrow items to get you started on your reading journey. Staff will also be on hand to help participants download and register on the Beanstack app. The Big Summer Read is open to children aged up to 18. Children must be 13 to register for an individual account. Parents can register their children and manage participating family members within their account.
SHOW UP
Sunday Session with Liam Dalby, Level One Wine Room, Sunday, December 3, noon to 5pm
Wind down for the weekend with food, wine and music. The last Sunday Session at Level One Wine Room for 2023 will be live with Liam Dalby. Enjoy wine tastings from 1pm to 2pm and live music from 2pm to 4pm. Specials include Level One's American style Cheese Burger, Mat's fried chicken, shoestring fries and the grazing menu.
FOCUS UP
Street Art Photography, Retro Lane Cafe, Albury, Saturday, December 2, 10.30am
Street art is a unique and colourful art form and can be found in all kinds of nooks and crannies in cities all over the world. Capturing art in the streets in photographs can be tricky because these urban art pieces are in public spaces, that are busy and usually filled with traffic. Albury Photography Group will run this session pending numbers. Bookings: alburyphotographygroup.com.au/?r=e
DRAW UP
Sound of Drawing by Polyglot Theatre, Hyphen Library Gallery, Wodonga, Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3, 10am to 3pm
Step into a world of sensory wonder at Sound of Drawing, where art and technology unite to create a tapestry of sound and creativity. Take your place at the drawing table, put on your headphones and let your imagination run wild. Sound of Drawing, by Melbourne's Polyglot Theatre, is a participatory workshop and installation that invites visitors of all ages to make their collective mark in abstract artistic masterpieces. Finished works will be displayed in our Playspace Gallery. The exhibition runs until Saturday, January 27.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, December 2, 8am to noon
Restock your pantry and gather seasonal produce at the farmers market. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, smallgoods and smoked meats.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.