The Border Mail
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

A generous CWA donation adds to support for the Henty house that love built

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
November 29 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Beverly of the Henty CWA Branch poses with Carol Grylls of Wagga branch. Photos by Ash Smith.
Janet Beverly of the Henty CWA Branch poses with Carol Grylls of Wagga branch. Photos by Ash Smith.

The home that love built at Henty continues to gather support from the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abhranil Hazra

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Abhranil Hazra is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser, for those wishing to contact him for a story his mobile number is 0477 564 724.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.