The Border Mail
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga event, walk, to raise awareness of violence scourge

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 29 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Sergeant Damien Peppler ahead of Thursday's event in Wodonga and Friday's event in Rutherglen. File photo
Senior Sergeant Damien Peppler ahead of Thursday's event in Wodonga and Friday's event in Rutherglen. File photo

Police and domestic violence support services will host an event and a walk in Wodonga on Thursday to raise awareness of family violence and elder abuse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.