Wodonga event, walk, to raise awareness of violence scourge

Police and domestic violence support services will host an event and a walk in Wodonga on Thursday to raise awareness of family violence and elder abuse.
Officers will be joined by staff from the Centre Against Violence, Junction Support Services, Gateway Health, and Orange Door at Hyphen from 1pm.
The November 30 event will see the group walk through Woodland Grove to Junction Square, where speeches will be held.
The gathering will provide a chance for victims to seek help and advice around family violence and elder abuse.
Victims will be able to discuss their concerns with police and staff from the agencies.
Thursday's event will be followed by a similar gathering at Apex Park in Rutherglen from midday on Friday.
The events are part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which ends on December 10.
Senior Sergeant Damien Peppler said it was important to bring attention to domestic violence.
"Police in Wodonga and Wangaratta are joining the Centre Against Violence and other agencies to increase awareness of gender-based violence in the community," he said.
"Police are always available to support victim-survivors of family violence.
"Victoria Police are always ready to respond to family violence incidents and have specialist teams through the North East to support families."
Junction Support Services chief executive Megan Hanley said the event showed there was a collective commitment to preventing family violence.
"It is important for victims of violence to know that they are not alone," Ms Hanley said.
"Junction offers a range of supports and services to help strengthen safety and support recovery, and we are proud to be part of this campaign, standing with communities across Australia in solidarity with victim-survivors."
Meanwhile councillors have voted to push ahead with a proposal to install CCTV cameras across Indigo Shire amid a spike in offences, including domestic related crimes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.