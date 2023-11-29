Slabbert's living the ultimate dream as she prepares to don green and gold

When Albury's Isabella Slabbert first picked up a Frisbee two years ago, she never imagined it would become her ticket around the world.
The 18-year-old has been selected to represent the Australian Junior Women's Ultimate team at the World Junior Ultimate Championships in Birmingham next year.
After being asked by her mum's co-workers if she'd be interesting in playing a local competition, Slabbert now finds herself set to take on some of the best players in the world next July.
"I was very surprised, as I've only been playing for two years," Slabbert said of her selection in the team.
"It's been a whole new sport for me, but I absolutely loved it as soon as I started.
"I was asked to try out (for the National team) by one of my coaches, but I didn't really think anything would come from it."
The talented youngster is one of seven NSW players to be selected in the squad of 19, which has been training together since June.
"Every month we meet in Brisbane, Sydney or Melbourne for a training camp which runs over two days," she said.
Slabbert recently donned green and gold for the first time, competing against New Zealand in the Trans Tasman under-20 series.
"It was really good to get to know my team and figure out what one of the countries is like that we'll be up against at worlds," she said.
"It's really good meeting new people and travelling."
"They're all very different sports, but some components are able to be crossed over with Frisbee," she said.
As she awaits for the World Championships, you can find her representing Mad Panda in the Albury Wodonga Ultimate Frisbee's spring competition.
