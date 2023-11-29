The Border Mail
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Stamina, agility and grace on show when horses and carriages come to town

November 29 2023 - 2:30pm
Ross Carbery, of Mullengandra, and home bred horses Carbery Estate Valentino and Carbery Estate Moscarto will be competing in the 2023 Battle of the Border horse and carriage event, December 1-3. Picture by Linda Mace
Seventy-nine competitors and more than 125 horses will display their athleticism, skill, and teamwork in an annual three-day showcase at Mullengandra.

