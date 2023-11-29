Stamina, agility and grace on show when horses and carriages come to town

Seventy-nine competitors and more than 125 horses will display their athleticism, skill, and teamwork in an annual three-day showcase at Mullengandra.
Battle of the Border, December 1 to 3, is described as Australia's largest horse and carriage event, with entrants travelling from Western Australia, South Australia, Queensland, Victoria and NSW to take part.
It's a level two combined driving event and horses and ponies in the higher open and intermediate classes battle for the His Royal Highness Prince Phillip Duke Of Edinburgh Memorial Perpetual Trophy.
There are three phases over the three days, starting with dressage where the drivers and their horses complete a series of prescribed movements in front of the judges.
The cone driving competition tests a horse's obedience, agility, and simultaneously, a driver's skill, as the single, pair, or team negotiates a course of narrowly-spaced cones with balls on top.
In the final marathon phase horses or ponies pull a specially designed marathon carriage and tackle a course of up to 18 kilometres including obstacles.
A horse's fitness, stamina, agility, and obedience are tested together with a driver's accuracy and judgement.
Entry to Battle of the Border is free for spectators and a small marketplace and food vans will be on site.
