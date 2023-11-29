Teenager with a bad habit for violence told she'll get 'no more chances'

A teenager who previously had "extensive leniency extended" to her over a serious assault and intimidation has been warned she won't get that again.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Erin Gifford she had no choice but to impose a conviction for a second intimidation, given the seriousness of the incident.
Gifford sent a text message to an underage girl in the wake of claims the victim had assaulted Gifford's younger sister at school.
Ms McLaughlin said the intimidation was aggravated by the fact the victim was a child.
"If you continue to act in this way ... and come before the court again, you may find your liberty is taken from you," she said, suggesting the possibility of a jail term.
Nevertheless, Ms McLaughlin said Gifford, 19, had "good prospects for rehabilitation".
Ms McLaughlin referred to a sentencing assessment report prepared by NSW Community Corrections on the South Albury teenager that noted how she had completed an anger management program.
Defence lawyer Sean Lee told Albury Local Court on Wednesday, November 29, that Gifford was "remorseful" for having sent the text message, which she readily provided to police.
"She understands she would not make such a decision again," Mr Lee said.
Gifford was placed on a 12-month conditional release order, without conviction, in March after she pleaded guilty to intimidation and a domestic violence-related charge of common assault.
Those charges related to an incident at the APCO service station in Mate Street, North Albury, on March 10 where Gifford, then 18, struck her ex-boyfriend several times to the face as he sat in a car.
Minutes later, she warned a woman walking past "you're next, b----". The woman had just paid for petrol and was returning to the car to drive off.
The court heard in late August that Gifford's younger sister was targeted in a fight at an Albury school on June 21.
Gifford later sent a message to the other girl via Facebook Messenger.
"Come have a real whack with me you ugly looking f---. I'll show you how to fight proper you weird slut, word (is) you wouldn't wanna see me out n about, I'll knock your teeth out, you poxy c---."
Police said the victim provided a statement in which she said she "had fears to enter school, to even leave her house due to being intimidated by the accused".
Ms McLaughlin fined Gifford $1000.
