North East police officers will flag speed camera sites in pay dispute

North East police officers will alert motorists to speed camera locations and plaster slogans on their vehicles on Sunday if a new pay deal can't be reached.
Police officers, including from the Wodonga and Wangaratta region, will take action from 7am on Sunday which will lead to 19 simultaneous bans across the force after the demands could not be met.
"Our members don't want to take industrial action, they want a fair deal on pay and conditions," Police Association of Victoria secretary Wayne Gatt said.
"From Sunday at 7am, industrial action is on.
"Our members will write slogans on their vehicles telling the community what they think of the government's unwillingness to address their concerns and they'll alert motorists to speed camera locations in order to hit the government's bottom line, because the government's inability to strike a fair deal is hitting my members' bottom line."
"My members are overworked and undervalued but they are always there for the community," Sergeant Gatt said.
"It's time the government showed them some respect and reward for the challenging job they perform."
A police spokeswoman said discussions over the new enterprise agreement continued.
"Victoria Police continues to negotiate in good faith with the Police Association Victoria," the spokeswoman said.
"We have made significant progress and are confident of reaching an agreement that recognises the challenges of policing and is fair for police, protective services officers and the Victorian community.
"The community can be assured frontline policing services will continue to be provided when industrial action commences on Sunday 3 December."
