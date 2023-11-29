The Border Mail
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

North East police officers will flag speed camera sites in pay dispute

By Blair Thomson and Aap
Updated November 29 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police will flag speed camera sites to motorists and plaster messages on their vehicles in the North East in a pay dispute. File photo
Police will flag speed camera sites to motorists and plaster messages on their vehicles in the North East in a pay dispute. File photo

North East police officers will alert motorists to speed camera locations and plaster slogans on their vehicles on Sunday if a new pay deal can't be reached.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.