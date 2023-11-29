Australia Day furore: Did fear of community backlash lead to 'captain's call'?

The Border Mail broke the story on Monday ironically enough, just two months after Albury councillors endorsed a communications and engagement strategy, leading mayor Kylie King to say "our community has consistently told us that they need more input into council decision-making and would like to be better informed about decisions, projects, events and more. (This) reinforces our commitment to engaging with our community early and often, so that they are aware of what's going on in their city and have the opportunity to have their say."