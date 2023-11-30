Punched at ATM, man exacted revenge by stabbing car and making threats

A man punched by someone standing in front of him at an automatic teller machine retaliated with a knife that was not "in any way" an act of self-defence.
Brent Richardson suffered a broken nose from the punch, then fractured two vertebrae when he fell to the ground, Albury Local Court has heard.
Moments later he stood up and walked back to the automatic teller machine, in Deniliquin Street, Tocumwal.
After another 30 seconds, Richardson used a knife to stab through the back window - plus a glass and metal panel - of the victim's car, which the man had just parked. This caused damage valued at $500.
While brandishing the 35-centimetre hunting knife, which had a 20-centimetre dual blade, Richardson threatened the man.
"Me stabbing you will be in self-defence 'cause you hit me first," Richardson said.
"I'm going to stab and kill you ... "
Richardson later threatened police in a similar way, an act that earned a rebuke from magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
"It was a very serious threat of actual ... death towards a police officer," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said the circumstances immediately preceding Richardson's offending made for "an interesting part of this sentencing process".
"He was clearly a victim up to this point," Ms McLaughlin said of the events that unfolded on the night of July 28.
But Ms McLaughlin said what Richardson then did - even though there was provocation from the victim - clearly was a significant overreaction, where he was not acting in defence of himself, other people or property.
Richardson, 36, of Honniball Drive, Tocumwal, appeared for sentence via a video link to Junee jail, where the court heard he had spent four months and one day bail refused.
He pleaded guilty to charges of intimidating police, destroy or damage property, common assault, stalking or intimidation and custody of a knife in a public place.
Defence lawyer Paul Keane said Richardson's injuries were such that he had to spend five days in hospital, under police guard.
Mr Keane submitted that an intensive corrections order - a jail term served in the community - was in range for Richardson's sentence, given the time he had already spent behind bars.
"It is accepted that at the time he was armed with a knife, and on conditional liberty (under a community corrections order) in Victoria," he said.
Mr Keane said Richardson came from the outer, south-western Melbourne suburb of Hoppers Crossing, where he had a difficult childhood because of a father who was a heavy drinker.
He said the father would threaten to kill both he and his mother; the insecurity this created in him was the reason why he armed himself.
Mr Keane said Richardson suffered from mental health issues, including depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.
He was regularly seeing both a psychiatrist and psychologist, and in more recent times had brought up with them the trauma of being sexually abused as a five-year-old.
Police told the court Richardson, wearing a full-length, brown leather coat, arrived at the NAB teller machine on his motorised bicycle at 8.55pm.
He made several unsuccessful attempts to withdraw cash.
The victim, who had just parked his car, then asked Richardson if he could use the machine.
"You could have asked," Richardson replied, "I'm not a mind reader."
The victim turned his back on Richardson and began to use the machine, then more words were exchanged between the pair.
"Without warning," police said, "the victim turned from the ATM, walked two steps towards the accused, who was seated on his bike, and with his right hand punched the accused in the face."
This knocked Richardson off his bike and onto the footpath.
Ms McLaughlin imposed a jail sentence of 16 months, which she then discounted by four months for time already served.
She ordered that the aggregate term of 12 months be served by way of an intensive corrections order, to be supervised by NSW Community Corrections in Albury.
Richardson must observe a 9pm to 6am curfew for the first month of the order.
