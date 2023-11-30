The Border Mail
Punched at ATM, man exacted revenge by stabbing car and making threats

By Albury Court
November 30 2023 - 12:00pm
Deniliquin man Brent Richardson suffered a broken nose when punched by another man waiting to use an automatic teller machine in Tocumwal. Moments later, Richardson 'overreacted' by knifing the man's car, then threatened to kill him and police.
A man punched by someone standing in front of him at an automatic teller machine retaliated with a knife that was not "in any way" an act of self-defence.

