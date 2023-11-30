The Border Mail
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Class act: Tots2Teen founder's new mercy mission to help disadvantaged children

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
December 1 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury.Tots2Teen founder Joanne Nicholson with the backpacks/care packs that they are giving to vulnerable kids Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury.Tots2Teen founder Joanne Nicholson with the backpacks/care packs that they are giving to vulnerable kids Picture by Mark Jesser

There's rarely a Christmas Eve goes by that Joanne Nicholson doesn't get one of those calls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.