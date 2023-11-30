Class act: Tots2Teen founder's new mercy mission to help disadvantaged children

There's rarely a Christmas Eve goes by that Joanne Nicholson doesn't get one of those calls.
She grabs the ready-made care packs filled with basic toiletries, age-appropriate gifts and even clothing that she will drop off to an agency worker or even a motel where a family has been forced to seek refuge from violence.
The founder of Albury Wodonga Tots2Teen says 85 per cent of referrals for their emergency packs of life's little essentials are for victims of domestic and family violence.
Typically that's a mum and her children, who often leave with absolutely nothing except what they're wearing.
She's bracing herself for the Christmas influx, which she knows from experience "has only just begun".
It's the time of year where perpetrators are merry for half the time, and not so merry the rest.
"Sadly we always get a removal right before Christmas," Joanne reflects.
Already this week she's helped two mums (one with four children and one with five children) with care packs that provide immediate "human requirements" during traumatic circumstances.
"To give care, compassion and love to the children in our community at their most vulnerable times," Joanne explains of the charity's ethos.
To see a child more grateful for a hairbrush and a set of new pyjamas than a pile of toys is as heart-breaking as it is heart-warming, she adds.
On Thursday, as the country marked International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Farrer MP Sussan Ley declared domestic violence a "national crisis and not enough is being done about it".
"Today as we reflect ... we have to be honest with ourselves and honest with the community, the violence is not being eliminated, the violence is not slowing down, women are still being killed," she said.
"... We need more. We need more."
The "more" currently rests in the hands of over-stretched services, church groups, charities - and people like Joanne Nicholson.
A psychiatric nurse of 30 years, Joanne is "acutely aware of the impact that trauma has on children and how the memories and triggers can be lifelong and debilitating in many circumstances".
But it was five years spent as a foster parent that became the catalyst for starting up Tots2Teens.
"Children came with nothing," she says sadly.
"I wanted to do more ..."
So together with a handful of like-minded volunteers, Joanne set about helping children in situations beyond their control by supplying care packs of essential items to help them feel "loved, cared for and special".
"Filling their basic needs is the first step to making their lives more bearable and turning a bad situation into a good memory," she says.
For the past eight years, Tots2Teens has supported children going in to foster or kinship care, leaving domestic violence, experiencing homelessness, young mums and, more recently, in the school system.
Since January 2023, it has sent out 205 packs on the back of 88 referrals, the majority in relation to domestic violence.
(That doesn't include 1200 sensory packs put together for flood-affected families.)
The charity acts on referrals from organisations such as the Department of Health and Human Services, Upper Murray Family Care, Yes Unlimited, Junction Support Services and police.
But Joanne has become acutely aware that vulnerable kids are still slipping through the systems.
They are being identified by teachers in the school environment - kids without uniforms, school shoes, lunch boxes, toiletries and even underwear.
The need has become so large, Joanne has enlisted the help of volunteer Lou Maxwell, to lead a new Tots2Teens program called Classy Kids.
At its heart, Classy Kids will provide disadvantaged children with school supplies so they can feel "just like the other kids".
Joanne had also hoped to be able to offer additional supports such as money for excursions or sports equipment.
"It has been proven that if their social struggles are dealt with, their brain is actually more active and able to engage with the teachers," she said as part of the Border Trust funding pitch.
"School is a safe zone for so many of these kids - we need to get them there."
Meanwhile Lou has been engaging with more than 20 primary schools across the region to determine demand and alert teachers and wellbeing teams to the supports available.
Springdale Heights Public School has already put forward 17 referrals.
Joanne and her team are hoping to have at least 150 backpacks ready to go for the start of the school year in 2024.
But at $100 to fill a backpack with new items, it's a heavy load for a small charity to carry and Joanne is looking for donations to fill the funding gaps.
She says Tots2Teens has been kept afloat by the "amazing contributions of the community" and proudly adds they've never not been able to fill a referral.
There's no doubt this is a labour of love.
With all the supplies crammed into a couple of small storage sheds at Wodonga, Joanne dreams of one day opening a shop front where people can come and choose items for their own new beginnings.
In the meantime, some shelving to organise the school packs would be a godsend.
Quietly working away, Joanne tries to fill the holes government "can't or won't fill".
She believes together we have the ability to instigate profound and long term change for the littlest members of our community.
"We want to empower them to survive and thrive by being able to provide vital basic goods, at a time where they feel abandoned," she says.
'Joanne doesn't look for thanks for the work she does.
Recipients of Tots2Teens' generosity are usually anonymous - to protect their privacy and dignity.
But this week an unexpected text message arrived from a mother with two young daughters, thanking Joanne for "the wonderful package we received today (that) really really helped me get through the day".
Complete with a set of five crying emojis and a purple heart, the woman wrote: "You have made mine and my little girls' world a whole lot better."
She explained her seven-year-old daughter had found the card with the contact details in her pack and insisted they say thankyou.
"She's had it very hard; it was beautiful to see her smile and my baby laughed at us for the first time today ..." the mum wrote.
That's all the reward you could need, insists Joanne.
"We can't change the situation, but we can change the memory," she says.
