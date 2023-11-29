The Border Mail
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Willett's shooting his shot in hopes of qualifying for 2024 Paris Olympics

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
November 29 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mulwala shooter James Willett is hoping to qualify for his third Olympic Games, with Paris 2024 right around the corner.
Mulwala shooter James Willett is hoping to qualify for his third Olympic Games, with Paris 2024 right around the corner.

Following one of his most successful years, James Willett has his sights set on Paris 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.