Willett's shooting his shot in hopes of qualifying for 2024 Paris Olympics

Following one of his most successful years, James Willett has his sights set on Paris 2024.
The Border shooter climbed to number two in the world rankings throughout the season and claimed bronze and silver World Cup medals for his performances.
Having recently been named in the 2024 Australian Squad, Willett is hoping to take a shot at his third Olympic appearance, having competed at Rio and Tokyo.
But he admits it's just reaching the pointy end of what has been close to four years of preparations.
"It's obviously the pinnacle event of our sport, so trying to get there over the four years is a big process," he said.
"Just the environment of the event is different to what we're used to, being a multi-sport games and having crowds.
"It's great to be a part of the Australian team and in that environment.
"It's something I'll never forget and never take for granted.
"Just representing at that level is obviously a privilege."
Olympic selection events will run in the first few months of next year, with national competitions scheduled to be held in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.
"We have the World Cups through next year as well and they'll be important events leading into the Olympic Games," Willett said.
"It will be a busy six months through to July."
The Mulwala-born athlete recently completed his last event of the year at the World Cup final in Qatar, where he finished in 12th spot with 115 out of 125 targets.
"It wasn't my best shooting unfortunately, but it was still a prestigious event to be invited to," he said.
"I've travelled a lot over the years, but this was probably a couple more weeks than I'm used to," he said.
"I usually get a couple of days here and there to look around the sights and see whichever country I'm in.
"It's a good part of the sport being able to travel and see parts of the world."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.