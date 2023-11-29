Driver, 80, to have licence reviewed after crashing car at Eskdale

A driver will undergo a licence review after a car crash at Eskdale.
Emergency services were called after the 80-year-old driver suffered an apparent medical issue on the Omeo Highway about 12.30pm on Tuesday.
The driver crashed at Larsons Cutting during the November 28 incident.
The Eskdale man was assessed by paramedics at the scene but did not require hospitalisation.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which caused significant damage to the driver's black Subaru.
Police will submit a licence review to VicRoads.
