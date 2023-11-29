'Chilling' reference to Corowa homicide made while man bashed his partner

A man involved in a homicide at Corowa made a chilling reference to the stabbing death as he attacked his partner in her Wodonga region home, a court has heard.
Heath Parkinson told the woman to "check the scoreboard" during the sustained assault on January 6, which involved him hitting her with such force one of her ears rang and her breath was taken away.
Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins told Parkinson, who faced court on Wednesday to be sentenced for the January bashing, he seemed to have referenced the killing during the attack.
The magistrate was concerned by the "check the scoreboard" comment.
"In my view that was clearly a chilling reminder of your previous involvement in a homicide in NSW, albeit a matter in which you were acquitted," Mr Watkins said.
Parkinson questioned the victim about her being with another man and demanded to know where she had been and to check her calls and transactions.
He pushed the victim onto a bed, swore at her, and prevented her from leaving.
She tried to run out of the room but Parkinson gave her a "massive smack" to her had, leaving her breathless and her ear ringing.
He called her a "dumb dog" and said "everyone knows what I'm capable of".
Parkinson threw the woman down, causing her to hit a vanity and shower screen, pushed her back onto the bed, and continued to attack her.
The victim was left with bruising on her face, and her daughter asked her what had happened.
Parkinson was arrested at a Rutherglen home on May 25, and has remained in custody since.
"It was a brutal and cowardly attack on your partner," Mr Watkins said.
He said Parkinson hadn't worked for about eight years and needed assistance to get back into employment to "lead a meaningful life".
He jailed Parkinson on Wednesday, November 29, for eight months, with 188 days already served on remand.
He must complete a corrections order once released, and could be extradited to NSW for alleged offences in the state.
