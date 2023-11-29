Support for council's Australia Day changes comes from Indigenous leader

A Wiradjuri leader has welcomed Albury Council's decision to not have formal events on Australia Day, but is in two minds about the lack of consultation before the changes were announced.
"I think other councils have already taken this leap and I think our council should very much be following for various reasons," Ms Davys said before citing the city's reconciliation action plan which Mr Zaknich has said "demonstrates that we are one community, where respect and awareness of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history and culture is at the forefront of everything we do".
Ms Davys said the plan would lead to more intense conversations and more Aboriginal people speaking up.
The council's decision should not be seen as surprising in the context of greater debate about the conflicted legacy of Australia Day, Ms Davys said.
Ms Davys said "citizenship ceremonies happen four times a year so it's not a big thing, not to have one on Australia Day".
"The other thing, about the awards, I've often thought about nominating a person but then thought what if that person does not want to accept that award in that sort of atmosphere and environment on Australia Day," she said.
On the matter of the changes not going before a council meeting or being subject to community feedback, Ms Davys was betwixt and between.
"People want to feel like they are being heard," she said.
"Frank has not allowed people to have a say, I don't know what I feel about that but I think the decision the council has made is good.
"If it's an operational issue, they're following their policies but being such a debatable subject Albury Council may have been better to open that."
Among them was retired Albury Council officer worker Gwen Kilby, who helped with the organising of municipal Australia Day events.
"I think Australia Day is very important and I'd like to keep it exactly as it is," Mrs Kilby said.
"I think they (the events) should absolutely be on Australia Day, you haven't got to change everything for the sake of it."
Asked about the council's lack of consultation, Mrs Kilby said "they shouldn't take it too lightly, everyone needs to have their opinion heard".
Albury widow Chikita Pinter, who moved permanently from Colombia nine years ago, also signed the petition.
She became an Australian citizen last year and wished she had become naturalised on January 26.
"That's the day you learn a lot about Australia and the values of Australia, so it's important to keep it on that date," Mrs Pinter said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.