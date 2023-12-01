Weddings on a budget? Why Border couples are saying 'I do' to that

Fuel costs, power bills, grocery prices - and the best-value wedding bouquet.
While there might appear to be an odd one out on that brief list, those in the Border wedding industry have found they are not immune from the cost-of-living crunch.
The flow-on effect of escalating everyday costs, with inflation also driving ever-increasing home mortgage rates, has led to many couples needing to rethink their big-day expenses.
Industry figures told The Border Mail that while finances had always been a crucial part of the equation, people were now needing to pay far greater attention to the finer detail of their big-ticket items.
It was simply becoming more expensive to book that photographer, to choose not just the most appropriate but also the most affordable venue and to meet the challenge of finding enough cash to feed and water those all-important wedding guests.
Feathertop Winery owner Janelle Marsden said she was noticing many different wedding trends, suiting all budget types - but still with aspects of saving money where possible, in innovative ways.
"For example people are choosing the honeymoon locally rather than going interstate or overseas," she said.
"And we're noticing a lot of people who are doing big family weddings and not leaving their children behind - it's more inclusive."
Ms Marsden said people were looking at whole-package options.
"We're seeing multi-generational destination weddings, where everyone gets together," she said.
"The bride and groom aren't doing all the spending anymore."
Ms Marsden said the business was also seeing "think-out-of-the-box options".
"Some people will come to us and they're quite clear on their budget," she said.
"Others are choosing to do something smaller and more intimate with a small number of people, because of the cost-of-living.
"There's many different ideas trending at the moment."
Ms Marsden said weddings could still cost up to $50,000, but that would be for a whole package including accommodation.
"We work with many suppliers, photographers, florists, celebrants - we like to share it around," she said.
Love, Gem Photography owner Gem Latter said she had seen many brides taking the cost-effective approach when engaging her Albury-Wodonga business.
Having only been in the industry for two years, she said she has only experienced growth in her business.
"Next year, I'm booked out at a higher price, I'm sitting in the middle ground when it comes to pricing which is in my favour," she said.
"I've got friends in places such as Melbourne who are noticing people dropping off because couples don't have the budget to pay $6000 to $8000 for photos anymore."
Mrs Latter said she had also seen brides opt for the do-it-yourself option, "anything they can do themselves, they'll do themselves".
Cofields marketing and brand manager Bron Tyrell said people were still prepared to spend on the main requirements for their big day.
"It's such an important event for them," she said.
"They may decide to reduce numbers or cut out on more discretionary options, but when it comes to the venue, food and beverage they want to provide a great experience for their guests."
Blissful Love Photography owner Kelsey Hatherall said people were spending consciously.
"They are picking the things most important to them and not worrying as much about the rest," she said.
Ms Marsden said there was too much pressure on brides when it came to wedding planning.
"Mothers want this, someone else wants that, the in-laws want something else, she said.
But what I feel is important is asking yourself, what do you want?," she said.
"It's not 1980s Big Fat Greek Wedding times anymore."
Ms Marsden said couples weren't wanting to invite people anymore just to have numbers, rather they were wanting quality over quantity.
