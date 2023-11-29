Petrol sprayed through Wodonga home during 'rampage of offending', court told

A man who allegedly sprayed petrol around a woman's house and tried to spark a lighter has been released on bail despite police concerns he had been trying to avoid arrest during a "rampage of offending".
Jandamarra Kenny, 26, was arrested by Wodonga police on Friday last week after a spate of alleged crimes.
In the most serious allegations, police say he smashed a car with a tyre iron while his partner and infant child were inside, and another occasion sprayed petrol in a home and told the occupants they would die.
Kenny is accused of threatening a man outside Mann Central on July 13 last year, before punching him in his temple.
On February 17 this year, Kenny allegedly attended an on-and-off partner's Emerald Avenue home.
He allegedly threatened a man with a metal bar when he arrived then hurled a mallet through a window at the female victim while she showered, hitting her in her chest.
Kenny left then returned about 10 minutes later and allegedly used a bottle to pump petrol through the home and yelled "you're all gonna die".
Those inside fled the house and the male victim tackled Kenny as he allegedly tried to use a cigarette lighter.
The man took the spray bottle off Kenny and grabbed him by this throat, causing to have an apparent seizure.
Kenny eventually got up and allegedly used a shifter from his bike to smash a window at the property.
He said he'd been "walked on" and "lost it".
The 26-year-old was locked up for offending in Albury a short time later, before being released on June 6.
The Wodonga court heard he smashed a car on August 11 as his daughter and daughter's mother were inside, causing the baby to become hysterical.
He allegedly stole a car from a Bruce Street unit on November 1 after pounding on a door, ripping a screen door off its hinges, grabbing an occupant by their throat and demanding keys to the BMW.
It's alleged Kenny kicked a man's car at the Wodonga Homemakers Centre about 1.30am on November 2.
The victim had his leg outside his car door, and his leg was crushed by the blow and ruptured tendons and damaged the man's legs.
It's alleged Kenny took out a Swiss army knife, causing the man to flee to McDonald's.
They believed he was actively avoiding officers before his November 24 arrest.
Police opposed his release on bail in Wodonga court this week, noting his "absolute disregard for court imposed orders".
Prosecutor Liam Murdock said he was "on an absolute rampage of offending".
Sergeant Murdock said the offending was despite Kenny being offered "massive and extensive" support in the community.
Kenny also has matters pending in NSW, including the alleged theft of a credit card from Culcairn that was used in deception offences.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said it was serious offending and was particularly troubled by the domestic violence allegations.
But he quoted a Supreme Court judge and said "his Aboriginality gets him over the line and establishes exceptional circumstances".
Mr Watkins told Kenny if he failed to engage with a court treatment program he would quickly go back into custody.
He will return to the Wodonga court on December 12.
