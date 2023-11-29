The Border Mail
Petrol sprayed through Wodonga home during 'rampage of offending', court told

November 30 2023 - 7:00am
Jandamarra Kenny has been released despite police raising concerns in Wodonga court. File photo
A man who allegedly sprayed petrol around a woman's house and tried to spark a lighter has been released on bail despite police concerns he had been trying to avoid arrest during a "rampage of offending".

