Spice of life: multicultural festival welcomes in summer with song and dance

The Border's vibrant multicultural community will welcome the arrival of summer in a whirl of singing, dancing, leaping and drumming on Saturday, December 2.
Organisers are promising a fun-filled family focused afternoon of interactive entertainment, cultural food and performances from the African, Bhutanese, Indian, and Filipino communities from 3pm to 6pm at Australia Park, Albury.
The festival will be opened by First Nations group Dinawan Connections and will include the opportunity to join a free African drumming session run by the Ghanian African Star Dance.
The event gives Border residents the opportunity to appreciate and share in the "rich tapestry" of the many diverse cultures that make up our local community, according to Albury Wodonga Ethnic Communities Council (AWECC) executive officer Richard Ogetii.
"It also provides our community members with continuous opportunities to practise and share their culture, fostering well-being and maintaining connections to their roots," he said.
"Given the growing population of the multicultural community, the event contributes to enhancing social cohesion and providing an avenue for our community members to appreciate the different cultures."
Part of the NSW Stronger Together Festival and Events, the summer festival is supported by community organisations and Gateway Health.
Mr Ogetii says an event like this also helps advance the core functions of AWECC - advocacy, community empowerment and celebration of diversity.
Gateway Health Gambler's Help co-ordinator Jody Riordan said the organisation had a decade-long history of partnering with local groups to host festivals dedicated to bringing the community together to share and celebrate culture.
She said recognising cultural and social connection was seen as crucial in preventing and treating gambling harm.
"Saturday's Summer Festival is poised to be an extraordinary experience, offering attendees the chance to immerse themselves in enriched cultural activities and create lasting memories," Ms Riordan said.
"This event offers more than entertainment; it's a platform for building an inclusive community and strengthening cultural connections."
Emergency services including the CFA and Ambulance Victoria will be on hand while the Congolese Women's Sewing Group will have a stall to showcase their handmade bags from recycled materials.
Residents are invited to bring along a chair or picnic blanket - and don't forget your dancing shoes!
