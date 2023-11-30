Men drove stolen Holden to house, 1 got out, pinched keys, took a black Benz

A man from Moe drove on to a property at Thurgoona, got out and went inside the house where he grabbed garage remotes and the keys to a luxury car he then stole.
Lance Hope had arrived at the home with two other men, as the resident, his wife and two granddaughters were in a swimming pool out the back.
When he noticed his Mercedes Benz C63 missing, the owner called police and then his car dealership, who were able to access in-car tracking information.
These details, showing the car was parked in Tyla Court, Glenroy, were then given to Albury police.
Hope, 25, has pleaded guilty to several charges related to what unfolded on December 26, 2022, as has a co-offender, Wodonga man Ricky Armstrong, 27.
Both men, who remain in custody, bail refused, will have their cases listed before the Albury District Court, sitting at Griffith, on Friday, December 8.
That is when Judge Sean Grant will set dates for their sentencing hearings.
Hope admitted in Albury Local Court to charges of possessing stolen property, aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence, knowingly drive a stolen car, never licensed person drive a vehicle on road and dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception.
Armstrong, appearing before a different sitting of the court, admitted to two charges of knowingly be carried in a stolen car, break, enter and steal to a value greater than $60,000 and two charges of dishonestly obtain a financial advantage or cause disadvantage by deception.
A third man, Kieran Heather, is also facing charges over the incident.
Police told the court how a Holden Caprice was stolen from a property in Riverside Boulevard, Killara, between 10pm on Christmas Day and 7.30 the next morning.
On Boxing Day at 11.30am, Hope drove the car into a BP service station on Diamond Drive, Thurgoona, with Armstrong as a passenger.
They then drove on to the Kerr Road, Thurgoona, property, entering the driveway after the front electric gates were activated.
Police said the victim lived at the property with his wife and two sons, though when the offenders arrived, at 11.40am, the couple only had their granddaughters with them.
Hope entered via the front door and walked into the kitchen, where he took three remote garage door openers, sets of car keys, two i-Pads and the man's wallet containing credit cards, personal and business cards, his driver's licence, membership cards and $15 in cash.
He walked back out the front door, opened the garage door and stole the couple's black Mercedes Benz.
As this happened, one of Hope's two co-offenders drove the Holden Caprice at the front gates, damaging the car.
Hope drove the Mercedes to Kurnell Street, Glenroy, where he parked the car, before driving it to the Coles Express service station on Wagga Road, Lavington.
CCTV recorded him getting out of the driver's door and, with Armstrong, walking inside.
Using two of the stolen bank cards, Hope bought four packets of cigarettes for $103.90.
When police later recovered the Mercedes in Tyla Court, they found all the stolen property inside.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.