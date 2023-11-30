The Border Mail
Friday, 1 December 2023
Court and Crime

Men drove stolen Holden to house, 1 got out, pinched keys, took a black Benz

By Albury Court
November 30 2023 - 9:00pm
A man from Moe drove on to a property at Thurgoona, got out and went inside the house where he grabbed garage remotes and the keys to a luxury car he then stole.

