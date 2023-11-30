The Border Mail
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Market welcoming back well-known guest to continue Christmas tradition

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
November 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotarians Dean Hutton and Arnie van Hinthum with Santa, also known as Jim Sexton, are excited to welcome the community to the Kiewa Street Market ahead of Christmas. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Rotarians Dean Hutton and Arnie van Hinthum with Santa, also known as Jim Sexton, are excited to welcome the community to the Kiewa Street Market ahead of Christmas. Picture by Tara Trewhella

A special guest is going to visit a long-running Border market as the lead-in to Christmas begins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.