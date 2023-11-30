Market welcoming back well-known guest to continue Christmas tradition

A special guest is going to visit a long-running Border market as the lead-in to Christmas begins.
Santa will be in attendance at the Kiewa Street Markets on the next three Sundays, December 3, 10 and 17, as the Rotary clubs of Albury North and Belvoir-Wodonga ramp up fundraising efforts for community organisations.
Santa, otherwise known as Rotary market committee member Jim Sexton, is hoping to see another strong turnout.
"We're all excited and a bit worn out because we've been doing plenty of things to make it a better market for everybody," he said.
"The kids are really excited because we hand out some lollies to them.
"Some funds have gone to the carer centre at the hospital, to swimming for refugees and have helped with exchange students that come to and from overseas.
"We have 60 to 70 stallholders with about 120 sites selling a variety things from food to secondhand books.
"There will be all the items that you could ever want to put in your Christmas sack."
Fellow committee member Dean Hutton, from the Albury North club, paid tribute to the organisers for their efforts to prepare for the Christmas markets.
"The markets have been going for more than 50 years and the visits from Santa are always a good addition," he said.
"It's not easy, but we try and do something a little bit exciting from time to time. We put in a bit of effort at Halloween as well with some costumes and a few things."
