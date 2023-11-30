THEN AND NOW: Trudewind family's history in Wodonga dates back to 1868

Albert Schlink needed a wife. There was nothing available locally so he went back to Germany and he married Francesca Trudewind in October 1867. This lady was not an immediate connection of our family, obviously related but I don't know how. Apparently her parents insisted they had a chaperone, and her cousin Herbert, joined them on the voyage. So, on that particular voyage was Albert Schlink, his bride, Francesca, their cousin, Herbert, and my grandfather, Anton.

