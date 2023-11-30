Public appeal launched to locate North East teen wanted by police

Wangaratta police are appealing for help from the public to track down a teenage offender.
A call has been put out to help locate 19-year-old Laetitia Browne, who is wanted on a warrant in relation to obtaining property by deception.
Investigators have released an image and details of Browne in the hope someone may be able to provide information on her whereabouts.
A defining facial feature is a love heart tattoo next to her right eye.
"Browne is about 160 centimetres tall, with a medium build, short brown hair, and a love heart tattoo near her right eye," a police spokesperson said.
"Browne is known to frequent the Wangaratta area."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Wangaratta police station on (03) 5723 0888, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.