Developer responds to fire rating concerns in wake of estate approval

The developer of a major Bright housing estate has no concerns about possible fire risks flagged in relation to the site.
Melbourne-based Deague Group was granted approval by Alpine Shire Council on Tuesday, November 28, to commence work on the creation of 78 housing blocks next to the Great Alpine Road entering the town.
The Bright Valley proposal was voted in by councillors, 6-1, with deputy mayor Simon Kelley opposed to the subdivision.
Cr Kelley flagged concerns about the bushfire attack level (BAL) rating of 29, the highest permitted in Alpine Shire, given there are plans to build around 350 lots across the site, which includes areas closer to trees.
Deague Group chief executive Will Deague said there wouldn't be any risk with further construction as the subdivision continued to expand.
"I believe deputy mayor Kelley was concerned that the developer has had a BAL rating of 29 imposed on the first two stages that are 600 metres from the forest and the developer is exploring its options in regards to the condition," Mr Deague said.
"It should also be noted that none of the facades or the fences are to be built out of a flammable material.
"Deague Group's bushfire consultant has confirmed that the proposed Bright Valley subdivision appropriately mitigates bushfire risk in accordance with the planning scheme.
"This assessment has been supported by the Country Fire Authority."
Mr Deague was delighted with the decision by the council and said construction was set to start in the first quarter of 2024.
"This is a great outcome for the Bright community and we are looking forward to the next phase and to keeping stakeholders up to date on progress as well as compliance with the stated conditions," he said.
Bright Gateway Protection Group president Leanne Boyd shared Cr Kelley's concerns and said she would have preferred to see the council defer the decision to a future meeting.
"It seems as though six (councillors) didn't think or realise that the mitigation of risk to life comes before anything else," she said.
"There is nothing. No claim to needing houses or meeting a deadline for voting, or anything else that can arise that can come before that ultimate and most significant consideration.
"How can a proposed 386 houses be a consideration in an area that would not even be rezoned today given our knowledge and policies in place of addressing risk?"
Land sales are now open.
