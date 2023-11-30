The Border Mailsport
Raiders sign towering 193cm, 100kg midfielder who should be a 'handy addition'

Updated November 30 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 1:35pm
Brandon Leonard arrives at Birallee Park after playing for Eastern Ranges in the Talent League before joining North Ringwood in the Eastern Football League.
Wodonga Raiders have signed towering young midfielder Brandon Leonard.

