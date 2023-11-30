YOUR SAY: More strong reactions to both Australia Day decision and process

Modern Australia has much to be proud about and provides a comfortable and secure lifestyle for the great majority of its citizens and with its great diversity of cultural backgrounds. To help resolve the discomfort that some feel about celebrating modern Australia I propose that the weekend before Australia Day become "celebrate culture" weekend. All citizens can then celebrate aspects of the culture from which they claim some heritage such as holding parties or events that celebrate traditional costumes, dances and food plus passing onto the new generations the traditions of the heritage culture. The tribes that originally occupied Australia can connect with their original lifestyle for the weekend and keep alive their tribal lore. Australia Day can then return to its place as a celebration of modern Australian culture by its citizens and a day where we can welcome those who chose to become citizens.