The Border Mail
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

'I want to make an impact': Jacinta wins top award after sharing brave journey

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated December 1 2023 - 9:07am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mental health and wellbeing coordinator Dr Elizabeth Moore, Jacinta Dubojski and Mental health minister Emma Davidson at the ACT Mental Health Month Awards. Picture supplied
Mental health and wellbeing coordinator Dr Elizabeth Moore, Jacinta Dubojski and Mental health minister Emma Davidson at the ACT Mental Health Month Awards. Picture supplied

Jacinta Dubojski bears the scars of both domestic violence and schoolyard bullying.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.