9 months' jail for 'drug-induced psychosis' man who was wielding two knives

By Albury Court
December 1 2023 - 7:00am
Aaron Cooling
Aaron Cooling

A man who armed himself with two kitchen knives while holding police at bay during a siege will remain in jail until next March.

