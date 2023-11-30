9 months' jail for 'drug-induced psychosis' man who was wielding two knives

A man who armed himself with two kitchen knives while holding police at bay during a siege will remain in jail until next March.
That came with Aaron Cooling being sentenced to nine months' jail on his appearance before Albury Local Court this week.
Cooling was in a 'drug-induced psychosis' when he began the siege in his mother's Finley home on September 30, about 5pm.
It was not the first incident of a similar nature, the court was told, as Cooling, 32, had not long completed a five-year, three-month prison sentence in Victoria for malicious wounding.
He was also on bail recently for a second malicious wounding in the same state.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered that Cooling, who appeared via a video link to jail, not become eligible for parole until March 2, 2024.
He previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of using or threatening to use an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.
About 20 police from across the Murray River Police District had converged on Finley when the alarm was raised.
They spent just under an hour trying, with help from his mother, to get Cooling to drop the knives and come out.
Eventually police had to use an electric shock device to incapacitate Cooling, delivering two jolts from the device.
Ms Humphreys had described Cooling's matter as a serious offence, committed against a background of offensive behaviour.
Police told the court that Cooling had an "extensive" and "increasingly violent" criminal history, exacerbated by a "prolific" drug addiction that resulted in violent outrages and incidents of psychosis.
Cooling was suffering just such a methamphetamine-induced psychosis when he armed himself with a knife, which he held to his throat while threatening to kill police if they came to the house and attempted to arrest him.
Cooling's mother phoned a mental health helpline, who in turn told her to call triple zero. His family then left the house.
Police arrived about 8.20pm and set up a perimeter zone around the house, then attempted to detain Cooling under the NSW Mental Health Act due to the fact he had armed himself against them.
His mother and some of the officers then tried to speak to Cooling through the front door.
He could be seen opening a front blind several times, making it clear he was armed with a steak knife with a 15-centimetre blade and a carving knife with a 30-centimetre blade.
He refused to drop the knives and said repeatedly that he would stab police or paramedics if they tried to approach him.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.