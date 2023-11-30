It's only just December, but, as you can see, a host of Bulldogs are in good nick

Wodonga's snapping of a finals drought has inspired the players to continue training since the end of the season.
The Bulldogs broke a 14-year drought when they won through to the first semi, falling to Wangaratta, on September 10.
"Pretty much all of the group did an eight-week Body Fit challenge, which is a really good effort," Bulldogs' football manager Darren Mathey offered.
"I guess our group is so young, they're looking to take the next step and they've had a taste of finals and they can see what they can achieve as they keep developing."
Mathey says the Bulldogs have a number of players in top condition.
"A lot of the guys have dropped a lot of weight and changed their body shape," he suggested.
"Oscar Willding, Will Bradshaw, Noah Bradshaw, Josh (Mathey) has dropped five kgs."
Best and fairest Mathey started pre-season training at Collingwood on Tuesday night.
