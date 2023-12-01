The Border Mail
Pervert got a rush filming Wodonga women and kids, including as they showered

December 2 2023 - 4:00am
A man has admitted to filming multiple women and kids in Wodonga and uploading the images and videos to Twitter. File photo
A pervert who captured multiple sexual images and videos of girls and women before distributing them online will be a registered sex offender for life, with the man telling Wodonga police he got a "rush" from his crimes.

