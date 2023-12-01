Pervert got a rush filming Wodonga women and kids, including as they showered

A pervert who captured multiple sexual images and videos of girls and women before distributing them online will be a registered sex offender for life, with the man telling Wodonga police he got a "rush" from his crimes.
The offender, who can't be named due to there being family links to some of the victims, has avoided jail on charges including producing and distributing child pornography.
The man, who had at least four victims, had been using social media accounts to interact with women online since 2015.
The man continued to contact women in Albury-Wodonga using a fake name after his partner gave birth to their child.
They separated as a result, then again separated when the man was caught leering at a 16-year-old girl in NSW as she showered in August 2019.
They later reconciled, but the man continued to offend, including filming an unknown female client's home in March 2021 while she bent over.
He had been working at the victim's home and filmed and took photographs.
The man uploaded the recordings to his public Twitter page with words including "can only imagine what this would look like without pants".
He captured upskirting images of another unknown victim that month, and again tweeted the images.
The man, aged in his 20s, upskirted his mother-in-law on December 23, 2021, and uploaded the pictures with the caption "mother in law who I'd do so many things to".
He filmed his sister-in-law as she sunbathed in Cairns on September 30, 2022, and captured intimate images she had hidden on her phone.
Suspicions were raised in June this year and the man's public Twitter account was unearthed.
One of the victims was told about the account and looked it up, and was shocked to find intimate images of herself and her mother.
The man's partner recognised their young, naked neighbour.
The man was confronted and admitted to his offending.
Wodonga police were alerted on June 21 and checks showed the 16-year-old neighbour had been filmed in the shower between March and November 2022.
The man's sister-in-law was upskirted on November 10 last year, and child porn of the Wodonga teen neighbour was uploaded on December 23 last year.
The offender filmed a client in her Wodonga home while she showered on February 8 this year, using his phone through a ceiling fan.
The man filmed up his mother-in-law's skirt on February 23, February 28, April 6 and uploaded the images, and uploaded further intimate images on April 22.
The man was arrested for child porn and distributing intimate images without consent by Wodonga detectives on June 22.
The online posts had been sent to 124 unknown followers.
"I know it's not right what I've done but that's just what's happened," the man, aged in his 20s, told police.
"It's just something that I've done and I need help for it."
He told police he could see into his neighbour's bathroom through an open shower window.
He was asked what the victims would be think.
"I know they'd be pretty disgusted," he said.
"I don't know what kind of trauma I'm going to cause them from this."
He said he had uploaded the images and videos to Twitter so he could view them without keeping them on his phone and risk getting caught.
"I knew that other people would see it but I didn't do it for that reason," the man said.
A detective asked why he had taken the images.
"I think it's more like a fantasy of people that I know," he replied.
"Cause I can access porn from any site but when it's people you know it's just a bit more of a rush."
The man, who runs a business, was sentenced on 15 charges in Wodonga court on Wednesday, November 29.
The court was closed to protect the victims.
Magistrate Ian Watkins ordered the man perform 250 hours of unpaid community work, and placed him on the sex offender registry for life.
