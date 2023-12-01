Border hospital rehab services to benefit from festive season support

What was meant to be a simple hospital visit for Amanda Swift soon turned into 10 weeks of rehabilitation.
Earlier this year, the Border resident had unknowingly picked up an cellulitis infection and required the support of Albury Wodonga Health's rehabilitation service.
"I was admitted into emergency at the start of the year thinking it was COVID, but it was a cellulitis infection that got very severe," she said.
"I ended being immobile and in bed for three weeks. I then went to the rehab ward for one week before being allowed home under the sub-acute from home program.
"It was great because I had all the physio, occupational therapy, nursing support and telehealth appointments with the rehabilitation doctors, which was a win-win for both of us being able to save a bit of time for them and allow me to stay at home with my family."
After receiving vital care, Mrs Swift was thrilled to learn rehabilitation services would be the beneficiary of the 2023 Albury Wodonga Health Foundation's Brighten Up Christmas Appeal, launched on Friday, December 1.
A target of $20,000 has been set to purchase a tilt table to help reduce the risk of falls in people prone to fainting.
The equipment can also help improve blood flow, circulation, muscle strength, and co-ordination.
"It's the first time I've needed the care, but you don't hear much about the rehab side of hospital care," Mrs Swift said.
"Having experienced it firsthand, you can see there's a lot of pressure on that department and our system, so being able to support them I think is a great idea.
"The longer I was away from home, the more anxious I got about my family because my husband was home with our four kids. Being able to be home to be able to have a cuddle with the kids and sleep in my own bed was a more comfortable environment rather than coming to hospital."
Albury Wodonga Health board chairman Jonathan Green said there was a high demand for the services across the region as more than 300 patients each year received intensive support as they recovered from various injuries and illnesses, such as stroke, neurological issues, and amputations.
"The sub-acute in the home team is comprised of skilled doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and other allied health professionals," he said.
"They work tirelessly to ensure that each patient receives personalised and compassionate care on the journey to recovery."
Clinical nurse consultant Sarah Potter said the at-home program was important as it helped reduce the demand for hospital beds.
"We work closely with our patients to identify those goals that they'd like to achieve while they're at home, and work with them towards achieving them," she said.
"It's a privilege to be in people's homes and look after them and watch them recover much better than they possibly could whilst in hospital."
Operations manager of sub-acute services Jason McMartin said beyond the purchase of a tilt table, he hoped proceeds could also be used to improve the outdoor area of the rehabilitation ward.
"We want to make that more comfortable over the summer period, so we're exploring some cooling options," he said.
For further information on how to support the cause or to donate online, visit the Albury Wodonga Health Foundation website.
