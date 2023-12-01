The Border Mail
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Local News
What's on

From love stories to dark comedies, come hang out with the Fruit Flies

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
December 1 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan McAulay (front) with Jesse Scott and Spenser Inwood rehearse for You & I, which is part of Borderville. Picture by Mark Jesser
Lachlan McAulay (front) with Jesse Scott and Spenser Inwood rehearse for You & I, which is part of Borderville. Picture by Mark Jesser

AFTER an epic year for the Flying Fruit Fly Circus, the Border company will wrap up the season where else but ... on a high!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.