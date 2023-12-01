From love stories to dark comedies, come hang out with the Fruit Flies

AFTER an epic year for the Flying Fruit Fly Circus, the Border company will wrap up the season where else but ... on a high!
Borderville is a near-three-week-long circus festival in Albury-Wodonga, launching on Saturday, December 2, and running until Friday, December 22.
Seven shows will have limited seasons between the Flying Fruit Fly Circus' headquarters in South Albury, Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga, Junction Square in Wodonga, Gateway Village Amphitheatre on Gateway Island and culminating in The Grade Show to launch of the circus' new purpose-built $3.3 million Borderville Theatre.
Flying Fruit Fly Circus artistic director Anni Davey said the Borderville festival capped a stellar year for the company, which included a two-week sold-out season at the Sydney Opera House and the completion of the new theatre in South Albury.
The Fruit Flies' show Spherical was commissioned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Opera House mid-year while a new show for 2024 was already in the pipeline.
"It was fabulous for the kids to perform sell-out shows at the Opera House; it was exciting for them and also for me!" Ms Davey said.
"The Borderville Theatre was completed on time and under budget.
"What was once our car park is now a gleaming 100-seat theatre for circus."
Ms Davey said Fruit Fly graduates would launch the new theatre with The Grad Show from Tuesday, December 19, to Friday, December 22.
She said seven graduates would present five performances in an already sold-out season.
"It will showcase all of the skills they've learnt over 10 years at the circus," she said.
Among other festival highlights will be Changes: Circus in the Square, which runs six shows at Junction Square from Friday, December 8, to Saturday, December 9.
The outdoor performance will involve 60 Flying Fruit Fly Circus students to the backdrop of protest marches from the 1960s and 1970s.
"It will be great circus to some banging hits of the times," Ms Davey said.
"We've really excited about that show."
Two Former Flying Fruit Fly Circus graduates will bring their international act back to the Border with You & I, at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga on Friday, December 15, and Saturday, December 16.
Lachlan McAulay with Jesse Scott, who met as circus trainees in the early 2000s, founded love and an award-winning company Casus Creations to boot.
You & I is an empowering hour of skill and identity celebrating the loving relationship between two circus artists using high-level acrobatics, trapeze, magic and dance.
Airborne, which combines the art of Flying Trapeze with the enchanting backdrop of the Gateway Village amphitheatre, runs from Thursday, December 14, to Saturday, December 16.
Amid towering silver arches, a troupe of diverse artists in an aerial symphony draw inspiration from endangered airborne species.
The Long Pigs will make its way to the Border after seasons in the world fringes, featuring Clare Bartholomew, Fruit Fly alumni Nicci Wilks and local artist Mozes.
The hilariously dark and frighteningly funny show will run at the Butter Factory Theatre on Wednesday, December 13, and Thursday, December 14.
Ms Davey said while international touring had halted amid the global pandemic, the Fruit Flies had really found their feet touring nationally and with their beloved Border audience.
Their show Tempo will open at The Arts Centre in Melbourne on January 15.
"It feels like the Albury-Wodonga audience has become a very discerning circus audience," she said.
"Albury-Wodonga is really embracing circus.
"The Border should be a place where circus acts can come and expect a very sophisticated audience."
For Borderville tickets visit borderville.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.