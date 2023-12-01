The Border Mail
Saturday, 2 December 2023
'Lots of people aren't happy. I'm one.' Ex-mayor slams Australia Day shift

By Anthony Bunn
December 2 2023 - 5:00am
Former Albury councillors Kevin Mack and Murray King in Noreuil Park, which will not host the city's formal Australia Day events next year after a city shake-up. Picture by Tara Trewhella
ALBURY'S most recent former mayor has blasted the city council's failure to openly discuss its termination of formal municipal events on Australia Day.

