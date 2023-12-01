'Lots of people aren't happy. I'm one.' Ex-mayor slams Australia Day shift

ALBURY'S most recent former mayor has blasted the city council's failure to openly discuss its termination of formal municipal events on Australia Day.
Kevin Mack said council general manager Frank Zaknich was wrong to strip awards and citizenship events from January 26 without the matter being debated in council.
He has signed a petition, organised by Farrer MP Sussan Ley, which calls on the council to reverse its decision and reinstate the activities on Australia Day.
"Let the motion go to council, let the hard discussion be had so the community can understand and hear them and send it out to the community for consultation," Mr Mack said.
"This is a major community day, this is not an operational matter, the community should have a say, and the fact that the federal member has started a petition, which I have signed, is evidence of the fact they're just not engaging with their community satisfactorily."
Mr Mack noted the previous council, which he led, had been prepared to openly debate the flying of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags at Monument Hill, a matter which drew a community backlash but eventually proceeded.
But Mr Mack said there needed to be a wider approach.
"They've done a reconciliation plan with our Indigenous culture, but what about a reconciliation plan with every other culture?" he said.
"It's not about a minority issue, it's about a majority issue and have the consultation with the community, don't think you're wallpaper and sit on your hands as councillors, have a discussion in front of the community and make sure that discussion is fair and reasonable."
Mr Mack suggested the decision was driven by a Greens party agenda and criticised David Thurley who received an Order of Australia Medal in 2020.
"I find it quite appalling that David Thurley, who is a recipient of an OAM, yet wants to get rid of the community awards on Australia Day, does that mean he's going to hand his OAM in?" Mr Mack said.
"I just find the whole thing absolutely contradictory and a lot of people are not happy and I'm one of those."
Cr Thurley dismissed Mr Mack's linking of his honour to the January 26 moves.
"I think his comment is totally irrelevant," Cr Thurley said.
"I was given an OAM on Queen's Birthday, not on Australia Day, and I don't think the two matters are at all related."
Cr Thurley, who said the matter "probably could have been done better", stated only one person had commented directly to him about the issue.
"I think the words they used were that it's a 'storm in a tea cup'," he said.
Mr Mack believes the Australia Day situation should be discussed at the next council meeting on December 11 which he notes follows other dramas with consultation such as the Eastern Hill master plan and a lack of candid comments on the Albury hospital redevelopment.
"It's another example of where they've dropped the ball," Mr Mack said.
"They wanted to see the master plan, well they've seen the master plan, where's the rest of the commentary, what are they supporting our community to get better outcomes for health?"
Fellow former councillor Murray King, who ran on Mr Mack's election ticket in 2016, said his message to Mr Zaknich was "don't mess with history".
"It's disgraceful that he thinks he can just, at a whim, change Australia Day into something else," Mr King said.
"He's not reading the tea leaves and hasn't been ever since I've been there.
"I think he should quit."
Mr King cited problems with his long-held aim to have a riverside caravan park, the loss of a national hot rod event and the Lavington sports ground redevelopment process to support his call for Mr Zaknich's departure.
He was also critical of councillors not making waves.
"The council in the last couple of years has been deathly silent on anything, you don't have the desk-banging rhetoric that they all said they were going to do when they started," Mr King said.
He referred to a lack of comment about the proposed strip club, Australia Day changes and Albury Wodonga Health to underline his point.
Mr King has also signed Ms Ley's petition as has another past councillor Graham Docksey.
Mr Docksey labelled the Australia Day omissions an "over-correction".
"Let's get back to the sensible centre and celebrate our diversity in such a beautiful venue with family and friends," he stated.
