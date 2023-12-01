Wodonga motorbike crash leads to $5360 in crime cash being unearthed

A speeding motorbike rider who crashed into a four-wheel-drive in Wodonga was found with more than $5000 in cash, which police believe was likely linked to drug dealing.
Garry Phillips had smashed a Yamaha into a four-wheel-drive after it pulled out of the United petrol station on Melrose Drive in Wodonga.
He slid under the vehicle during the August 24 incident in 2016, and became wedged.
A black Holden arrived about 10.55pm and the occupants took away a bag that Phillips had with him.
Paramedics assisted Phillips and a search found $5360 in cash, which was given to officers.
Phillips was taken to Albury hospital for treatment and was arrested by Albury police members.
Police had multiple reports of him being involved in drug trafficking at the time.
Phillips had the cash despite not working or receiving Centrelink payments.
The then 30-year-old remained in custody for nearly six years for Albury offences.
He was jailed and was released from NSW prison on June 24 last year.
The Wodonga court was told on Tuesday, November 28, that Phillips had become a professional boxer after his release and had channelled his energy into positive pursuits.
He now lives in Sydney and took active steps to have the Wodonga motorbike crash offence dealt with despite it occurring seven years ago.
He was fined and ordered to pay costs of $740 on a charge of negligently dealing with the proceeds of crime.
The seized cash will be forfeited.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.