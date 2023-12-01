From playing in a city with a population of 5.13 million to a village of 471

Prodigious talent Sam Konstas will go from making his Sheffield Shield debut at the SCG to playing at Bethanga - five days later.
Konstas played in the Blues' desperately needed win over Tasmania on Thursday.
The match was scheduled to finish on Friday, but NSW tore through the visitors for only 68 in their second innings to post a 74-run win.
He made 10 and 23, with the latter the team's second highest score in a total of just 118.
Konstas was selected for NSW Metro in the Under 19 Male National Championships, which started on the Border on Thursday, but due to his Shield commitments, was forced to withdraw from the first two games.
However, Saturday is a rest day, with one of the marquee games of the carnival between NSW Metro and Victoria Metro at Bethanga on Sunday.
"He'll rejoin the boys from Sunday onwards and credit to him as well, the first question he asked the head coach and myself was, 'when can I get down' (to Albury-Wodonga)," Cricket NSW pathway manager Nic Bills said.
"He's a cricket tragic, the more batting he gets, the more he enjoys it."
NSW Metro started its campaign with a four-wicket win over Victoria Country.
"A few of the boys showed their nerves at the start, but in the second half of that innings they were able to peg that back and then we lost a couple of wickets early, but Ryan Hicks (89 not out), the Australian Under 19 wicketkeeper, was outstanding and didn't really look like getting out," Bills suggested.
Meanwhile, Riverina representative Jake Scott top-scored with 42 in NSW Country's 171 against Queensland, which passed the target three wickets down.
The Australian Under 19 team for next month's World Cup in South Africa will be named at some stage after the carnival.
The titles continue until Thursday, December 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.