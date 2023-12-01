Border multicultural festival cancelled due to weather warnings

A multicultural festival scheduled to take place at Albury's Australia Park on Saturday, December 2 has been cancelled.
Organisers announced on Friday the event, run by the Albury Wodonga Ethnic Communities Council (AWECC), would not go ahead due to concerns about forecasted thunderstorms and rain on Saturday afternoon.
The festival was due to kick off at 3pm in the park but a representative from AWECC said "safety for vulnerable communities" was paramount and unfortunately the celebration of culture could not go ahead with the predicted conditions.
The event had promised to be a fun-filled family focused afternoon of interactive entertainment, cultural food and performances from the African, Bhutanese, Indian, and Filipino communities.
