Albury councillor proud dates of Australia Day events have shifted

By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 3 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:00am
Albury councillor Ashley Edwards made her view on the date of Australia Day clear when she attended the city's official January 26 events at Noreuil Park in 2022.
Albury's Greens councillor is proud of the city's Australia Day changes and says they align with the community's largest population segment.

