SWAMPIES' SURPRISE: Former AFL player locked in for 10 matches

Henty has welcomed back former Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast utility Jared Brennan as it looks to fast-track the development of its young list.
The 39-year-old has agreed to play up to 10 matches next season and plans to fly to Albury from the Gold Coast on a Thursday to also attend training.
Former Henty coach Matt Klemke has remained in contact with Brennan since his stint at the Swampies and was the mastermind behind his return.
The Swampies won the thirds flag this season and have been quick to re-sign their talented teenagers with 11 of the top age kids committed for next year.
Brennan made a surprise appearance with Wahgunyah this season alongside former Brisbane Lions teammate Jason Akermanis and Harley Bennell in round 11 in June.
Klemke revealed that was when he first sowed the seed for Brennan's imminent return to the Swampies.
"Jared stayed at my place when he played for Wahgunyah this year and we had a chat and he was keen to play for the Swampies again," Klemke said.
"Having all those top-age under-17s kids coming through the ranks really appeals to Jared and he was keen to put his hand up and help fast-track their development.
"Jared intends to fly in on a Thursday to also help with training as well.
"So that just shows you how committed he is to helping the club and he said he will be right to play 10 matches.
"Jared was fairly keen to play for us this year but it just didn't happen."
Apart from a cameo appearance with Wahgunyah this year, Brennan also played a handful of matches for Morningside in the AFL Queensland competition.
"Jared is just so passionate about country football and thoroughly enjoyed his couple of seasons with Henty," Klemke said.
"He might be 39 but even in that match this year with Wahgunyah he dominated and he still keeps himself fit.
"We haven't even told the playing group yet about Jared playing so no doubt they will get a huge buzz when they hear they will be playing alongside him.
"We don't exactly know what matches Jared will play yet but obviously he will try to play as many home games as possible.
"Jared is also passionate about the club and I think he is in this for the long haul.
"Not only has he spoken about playing next year but he intends to play for the next couple of years if his body can hold up.
"With the playing group we have got, we are not going to win a flag next year but have the potential to improve quickly.
"If these kids that won the thirds flag this year stick together and get 50 plus senior games under their belts we should be able to build a strong senior group that may be in a position to challenge for a flag in the future.
"As a club you have to take these opportunities and it's not very often that you get a player the calibre of Jared Brennan who wants to play for your club and help out."
