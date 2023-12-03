YOUR SAY: State governments, please reconsider aerial shooting of brumbies

I am writing to express my deep concern and dismay over the Victorian and NSW governments' planned aerial shooting of brumbies in the alpine national parks. This proposed action is not only cruel and inhumane, but it is also based on flawed data and a lack of scientific evidence.
The governments' claim that brumby numbers have reached unsustainable levels is based on outdated and unreliable population counts. They have consistently refused to conduct a new count using a method approved by stakeholders, despite overwhelming evidence that the current method is inaccurate. Furthermore, the governments have failed to conduct any comprehensive impact studies to assess the true impact of brumbies on the environment. Instead, they have relied on anecdotal evidence and biased reports from vested interests.
Aerial shooting has been shown to be an indiscriminate method that often results in the deaths of non-target animals, including endangered species.
The brumby is a sentient creature with a rich heritage value. It is a symbol of Australia's colonial past and has played a significant role in our history. The NSW Parliament has even recognised the brumbies' heritage value by introducing protective legislation.
I urge the Victorian and NSW governments to reconsider their plans for the aerial shooting of brumbies. There are more humane and effective ways to manage brumby populations. Please choose a path of compassion and not cruelty.
I am writing this as a protester to opening a strip club in Albury. A few years ago I stayed in a lovely B and B in Amsterdam, owned by a retired strip club owner. We had a coffee one morning and he told me of his past experiences as a strip club operator. He expressed a deep sorrow for the girls working in the club. The pressure, the emotional strain and the effect of the lifestyle on the girls disturbed him so much, that he decided to quit.
He described to me from the male point of view that the whole scene was degrading girls and women, instilled a low self-esteem into them and encouraged the use of substances and drugs to get on the stage. Dancing in the club had major consequences on their lives later on. Some of the details, as he described to me, I don't even wish to recall. The girl becomes an object and a sex symbol. The self-esteem is diminished. I knew then that I never wished to be close to a strip club. There is always a negative stigma attached to it.
I am an artist and I appreciate the beauty of a nude human body and can't imagine it to be used in such a way. I hope the club will not go ahead.
