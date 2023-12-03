YOUR SAY: State governments, please reconsider aerial shooting of brumbies

He described to me from the male point of view that the whole scene was degrading girls and women, instilled a low self-esteem into them and encouraged the use of substances and drugs to get on the stage. Dancing in the club had major consequences on their lives later on. Some of the details, as he described to me, I don't even wish to recall. The girl becomes an object and a sex symbol. The self-esteem is diminished. I knew then that I never wished to be close to a strip club. There is always a negative stigma attached to it.

