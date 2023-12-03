The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: State governments, please reconsider aerial shooting of brumbies

By Letters to the Editor
December 4 2023 - 10:30am
A reader says aerial shooting of brumbies is cruel, inhumane and based on flawed data and a lack of scientific evidence. File picture
A reader says aerial shooting of brumbies is cruel, inhumane and based on flawed data and a lack of scientific evidence. File picture

Please reconsider aerial shooting

I am writing to express my deep concern and dismay over the Victorian and NSW governments' planned aerial shooting of brumbies in the alpine national parks. This proposed action is not only cruel and inhumane, but it is also based on flawed data and a lack of scientific evidence.

