The Border Mail
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - Summary

Scootin' and a hollerin': Community expresses strong interest in transport news

December 3 2023 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From trucking transfers to the crazy prices of fuel to the announcement of a new transport trial in Albury, there's been a semi-load of motoring news over the past week that's had Border residents scootin' and a hollerin'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.