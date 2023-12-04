The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Drawing workshop set to make waves in Wodonga over summer holidays

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
December 5 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonnie Davidson, 3, and Polyglot Theatre artist Justine Warner make their mark at the Sound of Drawing workshop and installation at Hyphen Library Gallery. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Bonnie Davidson, 3, and Polyglot Theatre artist Justine Warner make their mark at the Sound of Drawing workshop and installation at Hyphen Library Gallery. Picture by Tara Trewhella

TECHNOLOGY and art are intertwining to create a unique tapestry in Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.