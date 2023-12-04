Drawing workshop set to make waves in Wodonga over summer holidays

TECHNOLOGY and art are intertwining to create a unique tapestry in Wodonga.
Sound of Drawing opened at Hyphen Library Gallery on Saturday, December 2, and will run until late January 2024.
Visitors are invited to take a place at the drawing table, put on some headphones and let their imagination run wild.
As they draw, they listen to every scratch, swirl, tap and scribble come to life with sensitive microphones capturing the sounds of pastel on paper.
Sound of Drawing, by Melbourne's Polyglot Theatre, is a participatory workshop and installation that invites visitors of all ages to make their collective mark in abstract artistic masterpieces.
Polyglot Theatre chief executive Cat Sewell said Sound of Drawing was an inclusive experience for the Border community.
She said the project encouraged play and broad community access.
"It is open to all types of people," she said.
"Language is not a barrier to participating in it.
"With Sound of Drawing you can have a full table or you may have a very personal experience if you end up in the gallery on your own.
"It's for all ages from young children just starting to hold crayons to grandparents.
"It's a place to explore and it's not about being perfect.
"All Polyglot work provides invitations to play and draw."
Some Sound of Drawing sessions will be facilitated by Polyglot artists, Hyphen staff or Border artists.
Outside these sessions, Sound of Drawing will be open to the public to explore freely.
December guided sessions include Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Friday, December 8, to Friday, December, 22, 10.30am to 12.30pm.
January guided sessions include every day from Tuesday, January 2, to Saturday, January 27, 10.30am to 12.30pm.
There will be no sessions on public holidays.
Finished works - four-metre sheets of paper are the base - will be displayed in Hyphen's Playspace Gallery after the workshop is finished.
Hyphen opens 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 3pm weekends.
Polyglot Theatre is supported by the Victorian government through Creative Victoria.
