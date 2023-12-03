Woman flown from Mount Bogong after breaking ankle while hiking

An injured hiker has been rescued while hiking at Mount Bogong after breaking her ankle.
The 50-year-old Mitta woman slipped on a rock and broke her ankle about 2pm on Sunday, December 3.
She was unable to walk following the incident.
Police and paramedics were alerted, with an Ambulance Victoria helicopter used to remove the woman about 4.30pm.
She was flown to Albury hospital.
The woman was one of eight people in an experienced hiking group.
The other hikers were able to return to a car park.
Police said the hikers were prepared, which was important.
"It was good to have the HEMS (helicopter) service available," Senior Sergeant Sarah Kendall said.
"Without them it's hard to get in and out of those areas.
"It's lucky she was with other people."
