Monday, 4 December 2023
Woman flown from Mount Bogong after breaking ankle while hiking

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 4 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:34am
The woman was injured while hiking on Mount Bogong on Sunday afternoon. Picture by Parks Victoria
An injured hiker has been rescued while hiking at Mount Bogong after breaking her ankle.

