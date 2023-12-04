The Border Mail
Monday, 4 December 2023
Campfire dangers the focus of firefighters as summer holidays approach

Sophie Else
December 4 2023 - 3:00pm
Hume deputy chief fire officer Aaron Kennedy and CFA District 24 assistant chief fire officer Brett Myers say working together will bring a better result for the community. Picture by Sophie Else
Border residents planning a summer break in the bush have been urged to take extreme care with campfires.

