Campfire dangers the focus of firefighters as summer holidays approach

Border residents planning a summer break in the bush have been urged to take extreme care with campfires.
That follows Forest Fire Management Victoria's revelation that 40 unattended or abandoned campfires were recorded across Victoria in one weekend recently.
Hume deputy chief fire officer Aaron Kennedy said this was extremely disappointing given the potential for campfires to spark a bushfire emergency.
"Unattended campfires are a really big problem for us across the North East," he said.
"It's completely unacceptable."
Mr Kennedy said 10 per cent of fires that emergency services responded to resulted from flames escaping from unattended campfires.
That was alarming, he said, because if they did spread, they would impact communities.
"We don't want to see that occur," he said.
"We need to protect life, property and the environment and make sure a campfire is never left unattended, that they're fully extinguished with water and that before you leave they're cool to touch."
Mr Kennedy said people needed to be more vigilant when it came to lighting campfires, especially now with summer having begun.
"The first question that people need to ask is, 'do I really need to light a fire at this time of year?'," he said.
"Typically we use fire for heating and for cooking, but what we suggest is that if you don't need a fire, don't light it.
"If you can cook your food on a portable cooking device, then use that instead of lighting a campfire.
"It reduces that risk, removes the risk of a campfire escaping and impacting communities."
Mr Kennedy said Forest Fire Management worked across 1.7 million hectares of public land.
"As a state, we're responsible for the management of bushfires," he said.
"Forest Fire Management Victoria has sufficient resources coming into the fire season; we have over 300 frontline firefighters, up to 200 incident management team personnel, and we work closely with our partner agencies as well, particularly the CFA.
"We work together and cooperatively in the first aggressive attack of bushfires to protect life, property, and the environment."
CFA District 24 assistant chief fire officer Brett Myers said it was essential to "work together closely, because at the end of the day, the community is our number one priority".
"Regardless of whose land is actually legislated to be managing that particular area," he said.
"The important part is working together to make sure that all Victorians are safe leading into this fire season."
Mr Myers said the region was heading into a traditional summer, with some wet periods but also high temperatures.
He said with those temperatures and a level of dryness and wind it would create the potential for fires to spread quite rapidly, especially in grasslands.
"The message for this year, particularly for areas of urban rural interface, is don't be complacent and make sure you've got a plan leading into this fire season," he said.
"During the winter period, we did experience a large amount of rain and coupled with this warmer spring weather and leading into summer, that rain has created significant growth in grassland areas.
"And now, particularly with this week, with some 34, 35-degree days, that grass is drying off very, very quickly, so what we're going to be seeing is a fairly normal fire season for north-east Victoria.
"A normal fire season does bring a large amount of fires, though, so it's certainly something not to be complacent about.
"There's going to be an abundance of grass that's available as fuel to burn.
"That's something that people need to make sure they're not complacent about leading into this summer period."
"That means there is to be no burning off in the open air without a permit," he said.
"If people are wanting to undertake welding or angle grinding, or even extract honey from bees, they do need to have a permit to do that or make sure that they are complying with certain conditions for undertaking those activities.
"There's also a number of things that people can do."
Mr Myers said he would "really encourage" people to have a bushfire survival plan in place.
"What that means is, 'what's going to trigger you to defend your property, what's going to trigger you to leave, where are you going to go, how are you actually going to find information about what conditions are and what fires are in your area?'."
For more information and to understand what people can and cannot do leading into the summer period visit the CFA website.
