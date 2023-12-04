The Border Mail
Man in court after Yarrawonga player hurt in fireworks explosion

Updated December 4 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 2:06pm
Daniel Lawrence Spencer leaves Wangaratta court on Monday.
A man charged with fireworks offences following an incident that seriously injured Yarrawonga premiership footballer Jess Koopman has faced court.

