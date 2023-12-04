Man in court after Yarrawonga player hurt in fireworks explosion

A man charged with fireworks offences following an incident that seriously injured Yarrawonga premiership footballer Jess Koopman has faced court.
Daniel Lawrence Spencer was charged after allegedly supplying a commercial grade firework involved in the September 26 incident.
Koopman, who was celebrating the club's grand final win, suffered major facial trauma including burns and fractures.
The 27-year-old and other players had been letting off fireworks at the intersection of Dunlop and Gilmore streets in Yarrawonga.
Spencer appeared briefly in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday, December 4, on charges of reckless conduct endangering serious injury and possessing an explosive substance.
They allegedly recovered fireworks at the property.
The court heard Spencer had allegedly made full admissions to the offending.
Magistrate Ian Watkins was told Spencer was receiving treatment for PTSD, but did not have a formal diagnosis.
He also has medical problems which will require the matter to be adjourned for a longer period than usual.
The matter was adjourned to February 5.
Koopman, who had originally been in a critical condition after the incident, is understood to be making a good recovery.
He helped add Christmas decorations to Yarrawonga's Main Street on Saturday.
"Special mention must go to Jess Koopman, who was the first to put his hand up, to give back to the community that supported him not so long ago," a statement on the club's Facebook page said.
