Full up by Wodonga, so train passengers are forced to stand, sit on floor

Passengers were left standing and sitting on the floor after a V/Line train from Albury to Melbourne was over capacity when it arrived in Wodonga on Monday December 4.
The 6.45am service was swamped by patrons with a group of around 50 students from Albury's James Fallon High School swelling the numbers.
Wodonga passenger Janine Flack, who was travelling with her husband to a Foo Fighters rock concert, was stunned to find all unreserved seats were already occupied.
"We got the tickets on Friday and they told us there would be two reserved carriages and four unreserved and said it wouldn't be full and then we got there we were told it was only three carriages with only one unreserved," Mrs Flack said.
"There was a school group and we couldn't believe it was full."
Mrs Flack said the situation was compounded when buses that were to take the overload at Wangaratta and Benalla filled up before train passengers could transfer to them.
"People were standing, kids were on the floor, a lot of the kids were great, they let people sit down," she said.
"My husband and I were swapping our seat, we're both in our mid-60s.
"I know it's cheap to go, but it was really ordinary, it was just ridiculous."
A V/Line spokesperson expressed sorrow over what unfolded.
"We sincerely apologise to passengers for the reduced capacity onboard this morning's train from Albury to Southern Cross, which resulted in some passengers not having a seat," he said.
"A train fault caused the service to run with a reduced number of carriages.
"We reviewed the bookings for the service and replacement coaches were organised for passengers at Wangaratta and Benalla to support the service."
The Melbourne to Albury evening service on Sunday suffered a problem, resulting in a three-carriage unit being taken off the Monday run for repairs.
Mrs Flack said she was raising the issue in a public forum because she believed North East passengers were too accepting of the poor level of rail service they received.
"You speak to people who go around Europe and Japan and hear about the trains they have and here we are we can't get a decent train service to a major regional centre."
Meanwhile, those travelling on the early morning V/Line services from Melbourne and Albury on Wednesday December 13 are set to become entangled in industrial action being taken by the Rail, Tram and Bus Union.
V/Line chief executive Matt Carrick was disappointed by the move which follows a split over a new pay deal.
"We have been negotiating with employee representatives and the union in good faith and urge the union to reconsider industrial action which could potentially disrupt tens of thousands of passengers," Mr Carrick said.
"We'll continue to work with the union to deliver excellent employment conditions for our workforce and a better service for our passengers, we will work hard to minimise the impacts of disruption on passengers."
