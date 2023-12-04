The Border Mail
Monday, 4 December 2023
Full up by Wodonga, so train passengers are forced to stand, sit on floor

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 4 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 5:30pm
There was dismay when a three-carriage VLocity train pulled into Wodonga station on Monday morning instead of a six-unit set. File picture
There was dismay when a three-carriage VLocity train pulled into Wodonga station on Monday morning instead of a six-unit set. File picture

Passengers were left standing and sitting on the floor after a V/Line train from Albury to Melbourne was over capacity when it arrived in Wodonga on Monday December 4.

