'Do the little things well and the big things will take care of themselves'

There's an Afghan proverb that says simply, "A river is made drop by drop".
It's a creed Dr Mark Timlin tries to live by, his faith honed during the five years he and his wife Vicki spent spent setting up hospitals, school and other humanitarian projects in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The manager of Christian-based charity HOPE Worldwide (Australia), who now works in refugee health, spoke to more than 200 people attending the 10th anniversary of the Albury-Wodonga Prayer Breakfast on Monday, December 4.
While Dr Timlin shared stories of his extraordinary experiences overseas - including being in Afghanistan when 9/11 hit - he was quick to shy away from references to doing "amazing things" during an interview with The Border Mail afterwards.
Instead, when asked what ordinary, everyday people could do to make the world a better place, he said the answer did not lie with grand gestures.
"I work at the little things and do those well; the bigger things take care of themselves," he reflected.
"Focus on your little drop; God sorts out the river."
And at a time of reflection leading up to Christmas, Dr Timlin (who was awarded an MBE by the late Queen Elizabeth II for his tireless services to health care and education) said you could never underestimate the impact of a kind word.
He agreed it was easy to feel overwhelmed in the face of so many of the "impossible" things in our own lives and against the backdrop of a world in turmoil.
"Just do the simple things really well," Dr Timlin urged.
"Say a kind word, spend time with each other, check in on your neighbour ...
"Parents connect with your kids; give them your time because they grow up so quickly."
"We underplay the power of prayer and how it benefits people's health and wellbeing."- Dr Mark Timlin
The theme for this year's non-denominational prayer breakfast was 'Faith Under Fire' - it was a particularly fitting topic for chair of AWPB Jenny Jensen who was stuck in Jerusalem during the Hamas terror attack on Israel in October.
Both women maintained that their faith and "trust in prayer" helped them through the ordeal.
Dr Timlin believes "we underplay the power of prayer" - and how it can benefit people's health and wellbeing.
And, like Monday's gathering of the Border's Christian business people, he said prayer could help build relationships and draw people together.
"We all have situations and circumstances that can feel impossible; prayer is the solution to impossible things," he added.
Indeed, if anyone knows about overcoming the impossible it is Dr Timlin and his wife, whose faith and determination would see them create a new hospital in Kabul from an almost derelict building in a matter of months.
The pair were forced to evacuate the country on September 13, 2001, after the 9/11 attacks but returned to Afghanistan three months later and set to work on the hospital re-build.
"A British government official (who oversaw funding projects in a little office down the road) had told us 'that's impossible'," Dr Timlin laughed.
With gaping holes in the roof, stairs that "led to nowhere" and a complete absence of any windows and doors ("the least of our problems"), a miracle was needed.
It was truly a case of people power, according to the couple, who said the strong relationships they had established in the community under the Taliban helped bring the project to fruition in four months.
Family commitments - the couple have now been married for 25 years and have three children, aged 19, 17 and 15 - would bring them home to Australia where Dr Timlin worked in the emergency department at St Vincent's Hospital before moving into general practice.
He now focuses the majority of his work on refugee health, an area where he believes the Australian government has to do better in terms of streamlining processes and waiting times.
"We are not seen as a generous country (for refugees)," Dr Timlin stated.
"And yet as a country we have so much to be grateful for.
"We need to get better at identifying, accepting and helping refugees on their journey to safety."
