The Border Mail
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

'Do the little things well and the big things will take care of themselves'

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated December 4 2023 - 8:16pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
You don't need heroic gestures to make the world a better place, says Dr Mark Timlin who spoke at the Albury-Wodonga Prayer Breakfast on Monday, December 4. Picture by Mark Jesser
You don't need heroic gestures to make the world a better place, says Dr Mark Timlin who spoke at the Albury-Wodonga Prayer Breakfast on Monday, December 4. Picture by Mark Jesser

There's an Afghan proverb that says simply, "A river is made drop by drop".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.