Man banned from roads for decade does it again, now making it an even dozen

A Thurgoona man once again is facing the possibility of ending up in a jail cell after racking-up his 12th driving while disqualified offence.
His arrest came just over 12 months after a previous incident that had him sentenced to three months' home detention.
And again, Mark Anthony Brabyn was caught riding a motorcycle.
But this time he added to his criminal history with his decision to fly past a car on the wrong side, all the while travelling at 83kmh in a 60kmh Lavington speed zone.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin promptly ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report when Brabyn appeared in Albury Local Court on Monday, December 4.
Brabyn, 29, of Swallow Street, pleaded guilty to charges of a second offence count of driving while disqualified, exceeding the speed limit by more than 20kmh and overtaking to the left of another vehicle.
Defence lawyer Dane Keenes told the court his client, who has only ever held a learner's licence for a car and not even that for a motorcycle, was in the process of seeking a placement in a drug rehabilitation program.
In the meantime, he would attend NSW Community Corrections to be assessed for his suitability for options other than full-time custody.
The court was told how Brabyn had been disqualified from driving from June 26, 2013, to December 14, 2023.
His previous conviction for driving while disqualified was imposed in the same court on August 24, 2022.
Brabyn rode a black Honda motorcycle north along Wagga Road on September 24, 2023, about 2.40pm.
"Near the intersection of Ditmann Place he overtook a vehicle on the inside," the court was told.
At the time, police were travelling towards Brabyn in a fully marked Highway Patrol vehicle.
They estimated Brabyn's speed was more than 80kmh, which was confirmed when a short radar check clocked him at 83kmh.
Because of the way he was riding, police activated their vehicle's warning lights and sirens and attempted to catch up to him.
"The accused maintained his speed before braking heavily and turning cautiously into Nagle Road," police said.
Brabyn then turned into Waldner Court, with the police on his tail, and stopped.
"He got off the motorcycle and placed his hands in the air."
The officers approached Brabyn, who they knew was disqualified.
"He stated he just panicked and thought he might go back to jail for driving," police said.
"He further stated he had been picking up some things for his dad in town."
On that occasion, he had stopped his black Honda 250cc motorcycle, with a pillion passenger, at the corner of Olive and Dean streets at 7.58am.
Brabyn will be sentenced on January 15.
