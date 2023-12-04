Wodonga trainer has 'a big opinion' of galloper ahead of Corowa meeting

Trainer Craig Widdison feels the Corowa track could be the biggest hurdle for Oh No Mikki to overcome when he tackles the $27,000 Benchmark 66 Handicap, (1000m) on Tuesday.
The Corowa track notoriously favours on pace runners with Oh No Mikki a noted backmarker who likes to settle at the tail of the field before unleashing late in his races.
The Widdison-trained galloper has drawn in barrier three with Nick Souquet booked to ride.
"It looks like a nice race for the horse but the only problem is he gets back in his races but he is drawn well and will just need a touch of luck at the right time," Widdison said.
"It's a race he is definitely up to class-wise."
Oh No Mikki hasn't raced for six-weeks after the stable was able to land a successful plunge on the galloper at Wagga in October when resuming from a 17-week break.
Heavily supported in betting, Oh No Mikki was backed from $8.50 into $5 and landed the cash after producing a barnstorming finish from well back in the field to swamp his rivals with Souquet aboard.
Widdison said he has a 'big opinion' of the galloper who joined his stable in February after previously being trained by George Dimitropoulos.
"I've got a big opinion of the horse," he said.
"I learnt about the horse last preparation where he had six starts and what I need to do with him.
"We struck a few wet tracks and he still ran well but he wasn't totally suited by the rain affected going.
"He's only coming off a win in Benchmark 58 grade but I thought he had a significant class edge over his rivals that day.
"He had a lot of weight that day as well after carrying 63.5kg."
Widdison felt Oh No Mikki's finishing burst was by far his biggest asset.
"The horse has got a real dynamic sprint for a short period of time, especially when he is held up until late in his races and can come with one crack at them," Widdison said.
"I think last-start he proved how lethal a turn of foot he has got.
"The six week break is not a concern and I feel the horses races best coming off a big break between runs.
"We have nominated him for Moonee Valley a couple of times lately but pulled him out when it didn't look the right race for him.
"He was also a late scratching on Wodonga Cup day when the rain arrived when he was set to contest the last race on the card.
"So he has probably had a bit longer between runs than I had planned but in saying that, that won't beat him because that is what he prefers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.