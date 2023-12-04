The Border Mailsport
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wodonga trainer has 'a big opinion' of galloper ahead of Corowa meeting

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
December 4 2023 - 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Craig Widdison and Nick Souquet will join forces with Oh No Mikki at Corowa on Tuesday. Picture by Daily Advertiser
Trainer Craig Widdison and Nick Souquet will join forces with Oh No Mikki at Corowa on Tuesday. Picture by Daily Advertiser

Trainer Craig Widdison feels the Corowa track could be the biggest hurdle for Oh No Mikki to overcome when he tackles the $27,000 Benchmark 66 Handicap, (1000m) on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.