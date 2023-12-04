Teen off road after lying about 90 metre burnout from Birallee McDonald's

A teenaged driver who performed a massive burnout in a Wodonga McDonald's drive-through and car park, then claimed his partner was driving, has been banned from the roads for six months.
The 17-year-old drove to the Birallee eatery on June 23 in a silver Ford Falcon.
He performed a five to 10 second burnout at the ordering box in the drive-through while holding a phone at 9.50pm, causing his tyres to emit a large amount of smoke.
After exiting, the probationary driver did a 90 metre burnout through the Birallee car park.
The incident was filmed by security cameras.
Police spoke to the man at his Lavington home on June 28 and he signed a form stating his partner was behind the wheel.
She was spoken to and admitted she wasn't driving, and that she had told her partner he could nominate her to keep his licence.
The teen's vehicle was impounded at a cost of $1150.
The youth's father asked magistrate Ian Watkins not to take the 17-year-old's licence.
Mr Watkins said the charge of dangerous driving carried a mandatory licence loss of six months.
The magistrate said the teen wouldn't have proper control of the car in a narrow drive-through where people were coming and going.
"To do it when holding a mobile phone is even worse," Mr Watkins said.
"You're not having any control over that vehicle.
"Who knows what might have happened."
The teenager must complete a traffic intervention program before he can get his licence back.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.