Criminal told it's now up to him to get help after latest crime spree

A drug user who repeatedly gets caught breaking the law has been told it's up to him to get professional help following his latest crime spree.
Tear Sayarath had seven different matters before the Wodonga Magistrates Court, including drug, theft, knife and shoplifting offences.
He admitted to the charges after spending his 40th birthday locked up in jail.
Sayarath scaled a fence at the Wodonga tip on January 16 and was caught by police with a cooler bag and spray paint.
He was then found with two knives and 0.58 grams of ice near the Elgin Boulevard Woolworths on February 24.
Police next spotted the 40-year-old at 2am on March 3 as he rode a bike on Vermont Street with 0.29 grams of ice and 7.5 grams of marijuana on him.
He was filmed yelling at a red fire extinguisher at Tower Laundry on South Street on April 7.
He stole the extinguisher about 12.50am and was arrested in the Wodonga CBD later that day.
Six days later, he stole $110 worth of items from the Bunnings on Anzac Parade, and was caught with 0.35 grams of ice while riding on May 20.
A teenager had his $900 mountain bike stolen by Sayarath from the Ladybird & Co cafe on another date, and Sayarath made threats while holding a large rock after being chased.
Another victim had his mountain bike stolen from Mann Central on July 26, and Sayarath stole a different bike from the same spot on August 14.
He was remanded in custody following the August 14 theft.
Lawyer Amanda Meagher said her client was homeless and struggling with drug addiction.
He was heavily into drugs by his mid 20s, including heroin, and was using ice at the time of his arrest.
She said his family loved him, but had had enough.
Magistrate Ian Watkins questioned what could be done.
"It's low level nuisance offending," he said.
"How do we break the cycle?"
The court heard Sayarath hadn't responded to previous attempts to help him.
Mr Watkins ordered Sayarath serve a month in custody on top of the 98 days he'd spent locked up on remand.
He said returning to work in traffic control would help with his rehabilitation and urged him to seek professional help.
"It's up to you now," Mr Watkins said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.